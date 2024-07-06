ADVERTISEMENT

Former TNAU Vice Chancellor C. Ramasamy passes away

Updated - July 06, 2024 12:47 am IST

Published - July 06, 2024 12:46 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

C. Ramasamy

The former Vice Chancellor of Tamilnadu Agriculture University, C. Ramasamy (77), passed away on Thursday night at 10.35 pm in Coimbatore at a private hospital after undergoing a surgery two weeks ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Ramasamy had served as Vice Chancellor for two consecutive terms in TNAU, where he was instrumental in elevating the university to international standards, fostering industry collaborations, establishing more private agricultural colleges, and ensuring the university’s financial sustainability.

He was a distinguished economic scientist with numerous international publications, and he also contributed as a consultant to WHO programs and various high-level committees, including serving as chairman of the Indian Economic Forum. Additionally, Prof. Ramasamy was the Correspondent of a Noyyal Public School.

He is survived by his wife Chandra Ramasamy, daughter Priya Anand, and Savitha Lenin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US