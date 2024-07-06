GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former TNAU VC C. Ramasamy passes away

Published - July 06, 2024 12:46 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
C. Ramasamy

The former Vice Chancellor of Tamilnadu Agriculture University, C. Ramasamy (77), passed away on Thursday night at 10.35 pm in Coimbatore at a private hospital after undergoing a surgery two weeks ago.

Prof. Ramasamy had served as Vice Chancellor for two consecutive terms in TNAU, where he was instrumental in elevating the university to international standards, fostering industry collaborations, establishing more private agricultural colleges, and ensuring the university’s financial sustainability.

He was a distinguished economic scientist with numerous international publications, and he also contributed as a consultant to WHO programs and various high-level committees, including serving as chairman of the Indian Economic Forum. Additionally, Prof. Ramasamy was the Correspondent of a Noyyal Public School.

He is survived by his wife Chandra Ramasamy, daughter Priya Anand, and Savitha Lenin.

