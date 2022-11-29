Former Tangedco official sentenced to five years RI

November 29, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ERODE

A court here on Tuesday sentenced a former Chief Engineer (Civil) at the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) to five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for accumulating wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income in 2008. His wife was also sentenced to imprisonment for helping her husband in acquiring the assets.

The prosecution case was that K.G. Natesan, now 67 years, had served at the office in Periyar Nagar from 1996 to 2008. Based on complaints that he acquired assets, a team from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, raided his house and bank lockers and found ₹86 lakh cash. Also, he acquired 100 acre in his wife’s name. He was unable to produce accounts for ₹2,06,69,427 (85%) and a case was registered against Natesan and his wife Malliga, now 65 years. Both were arrested. Natesan was placed under suspension and he was not allowed to retire from the service.

Chief Judicial Magistrate C.M. Saravanan found both guilty and sentenced them to undergo five years imprisonment each. Also, each was fined ₹50 lakh. Later, both were lodged at the Central Prison in Coimbatore.