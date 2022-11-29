  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE FIFA World Cup Day 10: Round 3 begins, Ecuador vs Senegal at 8:30 PM IST, USA takes on Iran; Netherlands, England in action

Former Tangedco official sentenced to five years RI

November 29, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Tuesday sentenced a former Chief Engineer (Civil) at the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) to five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for accumulating wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income in 2008. His wife was also sentenced to imprisonment for helping her husband in acquiring the assets.

The prosecution case was that K.G. Natesan, now 67 years, had served at the office in Periyar Nagar from 1996 to 2008. Based on complaints that he acquired assets, a team from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, raided his house and bank lockers and found ₹86 lakh cash. Also, he acquired 100 acre in his wife’s name. He was unable to produce accounts for ₹2,06,69,427 (85%) and a case was registered against Natesan and his wife Malliga, now 65 years. Both were arrested. Natesan was placed under suspension and he was not allowed to retire from the service.

Chief Judicial Magistrate C.M. Saravanan found both guilty and sentenced them to undergo five years imprisonment each. Also, each was fined ₹50 lakh. Later, both were lodged at the Central Prison in Coimbatore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.