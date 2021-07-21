Former tahsildar succumbs to mucormycosis

K. Kalavathi (53), former tahsildar of Uthukuli taluk who was under treatment for mucormycosis at a private hospital here, died on Tuesday.

An official from the Health Department said on Wednesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 in May and was admitted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai, Erode district.

She was subsequently referred to a private hospital on Perumanallur Road in Tiruppur Corporation limits in July after developing symptoms of mucormycosis.

After around 15 days of treatment, Kalavathi died at the hospital at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the official said.

This was the first reported death due to mucormycosis in Tiruppur district as 14 cases have been confirmed in the district so far, out of which 13 patients have recovered, according to the official.

Revenue Department sources said that Kalavathi served as the Uthukuli tahsildar from March to May this year and had been on medical leave since the last week of May after testing positive for COVID-19. The district administration had appointed R. Jagadish Kumar as the new Uthukuli tahsildar on June 28 as part of a reshuffle, the sources added.