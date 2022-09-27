Former tahsildar of Social Protection Scheme sentenced to 3 years RI on graft charges in Dharmapuri

A former tahsildar of Social Protection Scheme in Pennagaram was sentenced to 3 years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹50,000 as she was found guilty of graft charges by the Principal Judicial Magistrate’s court here on Tuesday.

The accused, Manimekalai, was arrested in 2013 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after being caught red handed while accepting bribe from the complainant. The incident pertained to an accident compensation claim by Rani of Boothipatty village in Pennagaram, who had lost her son by electrocution.

Manimekalai had demanded ₹20,000 for processing the application. Rani had paid ₹10,000 to Manimelai and submitted her original family card and Farmers Protection Scheme identity card. Rani was granted ₹1,02,500 as accident compensation. Later, the complainant had visited Manimekalai to collect the documents. However, Manimekalai had refused to hand over the original documents insisting that Rani pay up the remaining amount. Rani lodged a complaint with the DVAC and Manimekalai was arrested while accepting the bribe.

On Tuesday, the Principal Judicial Magistrate’s court found Manimekalai guilty under Section 7 and Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.