Former sub-registrar gets three years RI for bribery

Published - November 20, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) in Tiruppur on Wednesday sentenced a former sub-registrar to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for three years for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in 2007.

P. Chelladurai, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum- Special Judge, awarded the punishment to A. Chandrasekaran, a former sub-registrar of Kunnathur in Tiruppur district.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), K. Karuppusamy of Gobichettipalayam in Erode district had approached Chandrasekaran in 2007, seeking a no-objection certificate for the name transfer of a property at Sundakkampalayam near Kunnathur.

Chandrasekaran demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for the process, following which the complainant approached the DVAC. Based on the complaint, DVAC laid a trap on June 12, 2007, and arrested the sub-registrar when he accepted the bribe.

The court, after the trial, found Chandrasekaran guilty and awarded three years of RI and a fine of ₹2,000 each for offences under Section 7 and 13 (2) read with 13(1)(d) of the PC Act. The sentences will run concurrently.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh handled the case while Special Public Prosecutor R.A. Senthil Kumar appeared for the prosecution.

