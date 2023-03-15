Former students stage sit-in outside Periyar University Vice Chancellor’s chamber

March 15, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - SALEM

Five former students of the Periyar University who had completed M.A. History in June 2022 and were issued a ‘not satisfactory’ conduct certificate staged a sit-in outside the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber here on Wednesday.

The students began the protest after they were denied permission to meet Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan.

A university staff held talks with the students and asked them to meet Registrar R. Balagurunathan.

Mr. Balagurunathan asked the students to submit letters seeking changes in the conduct certificates. He told them that he would hold consultations with the V-C and asked the students to come after a week. Later, the students left the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that five girl students were issued ‘not satisfactory’ conduct certificate by the university as they reportedly gave a statement in the court in favour of an assistant professor, who was placed under suspension on sexual harassment charges in March 2022.