ADVERTISEMENT

Former students stage sit-in outside Periyar University Vice Chancellor’s chamber

March 15, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A university staff trying to pacify the students staging a sit-in outside the Periyar University Vice Chancellor’s chamber in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Five former students of the Periyar University who had completed M.A. History in June 2022 and were issued a ‘not satisfactory’ conduct certificate staged a sit-in outside the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber here on Wednesday.

The students began the protest after they were denied permission to meet Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan.

A university staff held talks with the students and asked them to meet Registrar R. Balagurunathan.

Mr. Balagurunathan asked the students to submit letters seeking changes in the conduct certificates. He told them that he would hold consultations with the V-C and asked the students to come after a week. Later, the students left the university.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that five girl students were issued ‘not satisfactory’ conduct certificate by the university as they reportedly gave a statement in the court in favour of an assistant professor, who was placed under suspension on sexual harassment charges in March 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US