Former staff of Cheran Transport Corporation gets seven years imprisonment in bus auction fraud after 35 years

July 28, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A former employee of the erstwhile Cheran Transport Corporation (CTC) was awarded seven years of imprisonment, nearly 35 years after he was booked for misappropriation in auctioning condemned buses.

P.K. Sivakumar, First Additional Subordinate Court, Coimbatore, awarded the punishment to P. Gothandapani (82) who worked as assistant, Transport Department of CTC. Gothandapani and seven others were booked by the R.S. Puram police in 1988 for causing loss to the tune of ₹ 28 lakh in the auction of condemned buses of CTC between November 1986 and November 9, 1988. The fraud came to light during auditing, following which the general manager of CTC had lodged a complaint.

As per the First Information Report, the accused allegedly released 14 buses to persons who had won the auction without receiving the full payment, and 44 buses by receiving partial payment. The CB-CID investigated the case and chargesheeted the eight persons in December 1990. During the period of trial, four persons died.

The court on Friday sentenced Gothandapani to undergo seven years of imprisonment and to pay a fine of ₹ 3.32 crore to the Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation.

The court acquitted three other accused in the case in which assistant public prosecutor P. Krishnamoorthy appeared for the prosecution.

