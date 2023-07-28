HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former staff of Cheran Transport Corporation gets seven years imprisonment in bus auction fraud after 35 years

July 28, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A former employee of the erstwhile Cheran Transport Corporation (CTC) was awarded seven years of imprisonment, nearly 35 years after he was booked for misappropriation in auctioning condemned buses.

P.K. Sivakumar, First Additional Subordinate Court, Coimbatore, awarded the punishment to P. Gothandapani (82) who worked as assistant, Transport Department of CTC. Gothandapani and seven others were booked by the R.S. Puram police in 1988 for causing loss to the tune of ₹ 28 lakh in the auction of condemned buses of CTC between November 1986 and November 9, 1988. The fraud came to light during auditing, following which the general manager of CTC had lodged a complaint. 

As per the First Information Report, the accused allegedly released 14 buses to persons who had won the auction without receiving the full payment, and 44 buses by receiving partial payment. The CB-CID investigated the case and chargesheeted the eight persons in December 1990. During the period of trial, four persons died.

The court on Friday sentenced Gothandapani to undergo seven years of imprisonment and to pay a fine of ₹ 3.32 crore to the Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation.

The court acquitted three other accused in the case in which assistant public prosecutor P. Krishnamoorthy appeared for the prosecution. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.