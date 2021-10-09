Former SI placed under suspension

Coimbatore

09 October 2021 00:24 IST

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, M.S. Muthusamy on Friday placed a former Sub-Inspector with Coimbatore District (Rural) police under suspension for his alleged involvement in a cheque fraud. A statement said that Murugan, who was working at Thondamuthur Police Station, was the sixth accused in a cheating case registered by the Kilpauk police in Chennai and was subsequently remanded in judicial custody. The accused had allegedly indulged in the cheating case when he was on medical leave.

BJP leaders booked

The Race Course police have registered a case against Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and 13 other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on charges of violating the COVID-19 safety protocol during a demonstration in the city on Thursday demanding to open temples to devotees on all days of the week. The police said that the case was registered under Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. Other leaders who were booked include BJP State general secretary G.K. Selvakumar, State treasurer S.R. Sekhar and district president R. Nandakumar.

Jewellery stolen

Unidentified persons broke into a residence in Peelamedu and stole jewellery worth over ₹ 6 lakh. The police said that R. Suresh, a resident of V.K. Nagar, left for Tiruvannamalai with his family on October 2. On his return on Thursday, he found jewellery weighing 63.5 sovereigns and ₹ 91,000 cash missing. Based on his complaint, the Peelamedu police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

