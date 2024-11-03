ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore man arrested for wounding religious feelings

Published - November 03, 2024 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a resident of Thudiyalur in Coimbatore following a complaint from a man claiming he tried to convert his wife and daughter to Islam and wounded his religious feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant, D. Sathyamoorthy, who had relocated from Thudiyalur to Erode some months ago, alleged that the accused, Hasan Badhusha, whom he knew from childhood, had become close with his (complainant) wife and daughter. Badhusha allegedly tried to convert them to Islam and this had led to a discord in Sathyamoorthy’s family.

The complainant also alleged that the accused threatened and assaulted him during a visit to Coimbatore.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked Badhusha for offences under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 298 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday. He was arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused was formerly associated with the SDPI. The party in a statement said he was expelled six months ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US