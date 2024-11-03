GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore man arrested for wounding religious feelings

November 03, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a resident of Thudiyalur in Coimbatore following a complaint from a man claiming he tried to convert his wife and daughter to Islam and wounded his religious feelings.

The complainant, D. Sathyamoorthy, who had relocated from Thudiyalur to Erode some months ago, alleged that the accused, Hasan Badhusha, whom he knew from childhood, had become close with his (complainant) wife and daughter. Badhusha allegedly tried to convert them to Islam and this had led to a discord in Sathyamoorthy’s family.

The complainant also alleged that the accused threatened and assaulted him during a visit to Coimbatore.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked Badhusha for offences under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 298 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday. He was arrested.

The accused was formerly associated with the SDPI. The party in a statement said he was expelled six months ago.

Published - November 03, 2024 09:12 pm IST

