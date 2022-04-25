Former RTO office assistant gets three years imprisonment for amassing wealth

The Special Court For Prevention of Corruption Act cases here on Monday sentenced a former office assistant of the office of the Regional Transport Office, Coimbatore South, to undergo three years of imprisonment for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Special judge M. Ramadhas awarded the punishment to M. Selvaraj (72) of Sowripalayam for amassing ₹5,85,893 during the check period between March 1, 1996 and February 28, 2002, which was 65% more than his known sources of income.

The conviction came two days after DVAC booked him in connection with the seizure of unaccounted money to the tune of ₹28.35 lakh from the personal vehicle of K. Umasakthi, Joint Transport Commissioner, Coimbatore Zone, in a surprise check conducted in Coimbatore on Saturday. According to DVAC officials, Umasakthi collected bribes from different sources through Selvaraj who continued his illegal acts when he was facing trial.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had registered a case against Selvaraj for accumulating wealth in June 2005 and filed the chargesheet against him in September, 2009.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Selvaraj apart from the three years of imprisonment. K. Sundharaj, former inspector of DVAC Coimbatore, now Deputy Superintendent of Police in Theni, investigated the case and S. Sivakumar appeared for the prosecution.