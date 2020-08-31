Former president of Kolumanguli village panchayat accused of caste-based discrimination

The Untouchability Eradication Front, on Monday, sought action against the former president of Kolumanguli Village Panchayat for allegedly threatening the present panchayat president, a Scheduled Caste woman.
A statement signed by the Front’s district president R. Kumar and district secretary C. Nandagopal claimed that Priya Senthilkumar, the president of Kolumanguli Village Panchayat in Kundadam Panchayat Union, was allegedly threatened by the former panchayat president.
The statement urged the District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal to take steps to arrest the man under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
However, Revenue Department officials said on Monday that no such complaint was submitted by Ms. Senthilkumar.
This allegation comes days after the Dharapuram police arrested a ward member under provisions of the SC/ST Act on charges of threatening the president of Kavandachipudur Village Panchayat. Condemning the caste-based discrimination faced by SC panchayat presidents, the Untouchability Eradication Front organised State-wide demonstrations on Monday, the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath