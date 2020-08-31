Coimbatore

Former president of Kolumanguli village panchayat accused of caste-based discrimination

The Untouchability Eradication Front, on Monday, sought action against the former president of Kolumanguli Village Panchayat for allegedly threatening the present panchayat president, a Scheduled Caste woman.

A statement signed by the Front’s district president R. Kumar and district secretary C. Nandagopal claimed that Priya Senthilkumar, the president of Kolumanguli Village Panchayat in Kundadam Panchayat Union, was allegedly threatened by the former panchayat president.

The statement urged the District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal to take steps to arrest the man under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, Revenue Department officials said on Monday that no such complaint was submitted by Ms. Senthilkumar.

This allegation comes days after the Dharapuram police arrested a ward member under provisions of the SC/ST Act on charges of threatening the president of Kavandachipudur Village Panchayat. Condemning the caste-based discrimination faced by SC panchayat presidents, the Untouchability Eradication Front organised State-wide demonstrations on Monday, the statement said.

