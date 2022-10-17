Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam remembered

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 17, 2022 17:58 IST

If you the students of today have a dream, work on it and become skilled and successful professionals. That will be the best tribute you will be paying to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, said P. Guhan, Director, Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR), Coimbatore, on Monday.

He was addressing the students of the Corporation Higher Secondary School at Siddhapudur, on the occasion of Kalam’s birth anniversary celebration.

M. Sharmila, Deputy Commissioner, Coimbatore Corporation, urged the students to develop the habit of reading to improve their communication skills.

Youveniya, HoD, English, Kongunadu Arts and Science College, and her team performed a skit on English learning skills.

J. Sathish Kumar, Nodal Officer for Corporation School Libraries and Mobile Library, spoke on the importance of reading.

R. Jeganathan, Headmaster, Corporation Higher Secondary School, Siddhapudur, Rtn R. Jayakumar, president , Rotary Club, Mettupalayam, and Rtn L.S. Sidduram, Correspondent, Metro Matriculation Higher Secondary School, were present.

‘The Hindu -In School’ newspaper was given free of cost to students in around 80 government schools in the district on the day.

