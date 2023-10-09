HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former powerlifting champion dies

October 09, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

C.A. Samundeswari, 53, who was ranked first in the Asian Powerlifting Championships in 1995, passed away in Coimbatore on Sunday after a brief hospitalisation.

Samundeswari had won the gold medal in the 44 kg category at the Asian Powerlifting Championships in 1992 and 1994 and was ranked third at the IPF Women’s World Powerlifting Championships in 1991.

Born in Chennai, Samundeswari was inspired by her uncle, a powerlifter, who was also her coach. She had represented India in several international events.

She is survived by her husband, B. Ashok, Senior Assistant Editor with The Hindu in Coimbatore; sons A. Harikrishnan and Maheshwar; and daughter Gayathri.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.