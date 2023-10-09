Former powerlifting champion dies

October 09, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

C.A. Samundeswari, 53, who was ranked first in the Asian Powerlifting Championships in 1995, passed away in Coimbatore on Sunday after a brief hospitalisation.

Samundeswari had won the gold medal in the 44 kg category at the Asian Powerlifting Championships in 1992 and 1994 and was ranked third at the IPF Women’s World Powerlifting Championships in 1991.

Born in Chennai, Samundeswari was inspired by her uncle, a powerlifter, who was also her coach. She had represented India in several international events.

She is survived by her husband, B. Ashok, Senior Assistant Editor with The Hindu in Coimbatore; sons A. Harikrishnan and Maheshwar; and daughter Gayathri.