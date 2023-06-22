ADVERTISEMENT

Former panchayat president gets four years jail for bribery

June 22, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Salem

A former panchayat president was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for accepting bribe from a beneficiary.

P. Ponnammal (70), a resident of Gundurnadu in Kolli Hills in Namakkal district, was the president of the Gundurnadu panchayat during 2002.

For sanctioning ₹12,500 under the Indira Awas Yojana scheme, the panchayat president demanded ₹400 bribe from the beneficiary, Chinnaiyan. But unwilling to give the bribe, he approached Namakkal Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, and based on their instructions, he gave the amount to the panchayat president on May 8, 2002.

At that time, the DVAC officials caught the panchayat president red-handed and arrested her.

The case trial was held at the Namakkal Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. After 21 years, the court found the accused guilty, awarded four years imprisonment, and also imposed ₹6,000 as fine.

