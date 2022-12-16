Former panchayat assistant gets two years imprisonment for graft in Coimbatore

December 16, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the Trial of Cases Registered Under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced a former panchayat assistant to undergo two years of imprisonment for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹500 in 2008.

Special judge S. Indulatha awarded the punishment to A. Balasubramanian (57), who worked as the panchayat assistant at Chinniampalayam panchayat office in Coimbatore.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), P. Sakthivel, a resident of Mariamman Koil Street at Chinniampalayam, was the coordinator of a self-help group which had been carrying out garbage collection for Chinniyampalayam panchayat.

Mr. Sakthivel approached DVAC in February 2008, complaining that Balasubramanian demanded ₹500 as bribe to release a cheque for garbage collection works carried out by the self-help group for the month of January 2008.

Based on the complaint, DVAC sleuths laid a trap on February 12, 2008 and arrested Balasubramanian when he accepted the bribe from Mr. Sakthivel. The court, after the completion of trial, awarded two years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 to Balasubramanian.

The case was investigated by the then DVAC inspector K. Karunakaran, who is now the Assistant Commandant of 5th Battalion, Tamil Nadu Special Police, under the leadership of Datchinamoorthy, who is now Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC, Tiruppur district.

Special public prosecutor S. Sivakumar appeared for the prosecution. M.P. Dhivya, Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC, Coimbatore, lauded the team.