Former office-bearers of agri credit society held

The Commercial Crime Investigation Wing (CCIW) on Friday arrested former office-bearers of an agricultural credit society near Karamadai for alleged financial misappropriation to the tune of ₹ 4.8 crore.

Murugaiyan (68) and Monoharan (48), president and secretary of Bellathi Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society during 2015-18, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, said CCIW officials.

N. Premanand, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CCIW, said that the accused were arrested based on a complaint filed by the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies here.

A clerk at the credit society named Sumathi had ended life in 2018 when senior officials conducted an inquiry into allegations of the alleged financial misappropriation.

Complaint

The Karamadai police had registered a case in connection with the suicide based on the complaint filed by the husband of the deceased.