Former municipal councillor from Coimbatore arrested for sexual assault

December 14, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a former municipal councillor on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl. The arrested has been identified as a 63-year-old man, who was the councillor of one of wards when Kavundampalayam was a municipality.

According to the police, the accused, a DMK functionary, resides with his family at Kavundampalayam. He allegedly took the victim. aged 14. to his residence and sexually assaulted her when she was returning from school on Monday evening. The girl narrated the ordeal to her parents who approached the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central, on Tuesday.

The police arrested the man for offences under Sections 7,8,11 (i) (iv) and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Wednesday. He was remanded in judicial custody.

