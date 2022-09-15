Former MP’s relative arrested for attacking police constable in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 15, 2022 18:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A relative of former AIADMK MP Panneerselvam was arrested for attacking a police constable on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, E. Gokul Rajan (23) of Ponnammapet, the MP’s relative, was heading Kallankuthu near the Old Bus Stand on his two-wheeler. Traffic police constable Pandian stopped him as he was talking on phone while driving. It turned into a verbal duel and Gokul Rajan allegedly attacked Pandian.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The other police personnel on the spot nabbed Gokul Rajan and took him to the Salem Town Police Station. Pandian was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. The Town Police registered a case and arrested Gokul Rajan. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app