Former MP’s relative arrested for attacking police constable in Salem

A relative of former AIADMK MP Panneerselvam was arrested for attacking a police constable on Thursday.

According to the police, E. Gokul Rajan (23) of Ponnammapet, the MP’s relative, was heading Kallankuthu near the Old Bus Stand on his two-wheeler. Traffic police constable Pandian stopped him as he was talking on phone while driving. It turned into a verbal duel and Gokul Rajan allegedly attacked Pandian.

The other police personnel on the spot nabbed Gokul Rajan and took him to the Salem Town Police Station. Pandian was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. The Town Police registered a case and arrested Gokul Rajan. Further investigation is on.