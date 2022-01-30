Coimbatore

Former MP passes away

Former MP belonging to the Congress S.K. Paramashivam died at his residence here on Sunday. He was 103 years old.

Paramashivam hailed from Chinniyampalayam in Erode district and served as Member of Parliament from Tiruchengode from 1962 to 67. Paramashivam also served as founding president of Erode Aavin and Erode Agri Co-operative Marketing Association.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri condoled the death of Paramashivam. He recalled that Paramashivam had served as president of Combined Coimbatore District Congress Committee and his death was an irreplaceable loss.


