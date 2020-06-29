Former MP booked for ‘abusing’ policemen

Salem police registered a case against former Member of Parliament K. Arjunan on the charge of allegedly abusing policemen who were on duty at a checkpost near Omalur on Sunday.
Mr. Arjunan was reportedly returning from his farm near Omalur when he was stopped by police personnel and asked to produce e-pass.
“I told them that I I am a former MP. They asked to me produce proof for it. I said that I did not possess any identity card at the moment. One of the police personnel asked me to get down from the vehicle and asked to me to come to station for investigation. I told them I would not be able to come and as we were speaking another police personnel laid his hands on me. This led to the altercation. I later criticised them in the name of Sattankulam incident and left the place,” he said.
The video of the altercation went viral on social media.
Karuppur police have registered a case against Mr. Arjunan under sections 294 and 353 of IPC for abusing and stopping a government official from discharging their duty. Police officials said that since Omalur is the entry point to the city, all vehicles are stopped and those travelling to Salem from other places are trying to enter the district claiming to be local residents. Police personnel said that they were ready to let him go once he said he is a former MP. But, he used abusive language against them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath