Former MLA’s son-in-law booked on charges of cheating woman

The All Women Police Station, Coimbatore East, has registered a case against the son-in-law of former MLA Kovai Thangam on a complaint from a woman that he duped her of several crores of rupees.

The police said that a case was registered against Arun Prakash (41) and two others, Vignesh and Ignesh, based on a complaint lodged by S. Sindhuja (33) of Tex Park Road.

The woman, a divorcee who owned a chocolate shop at Nava India, said Prakash was one of her business partners.

He lived with her for the last seven years with mutual understanding, said the police.

The complainant claimed that she had given more than ₹ 7 crore to Prakash.

When she asked him to return ₹ 2 crore, he refused and allegedly threatened her. She claimed that Prakash, along with Vignesh and Ignesh, came to her house on July 12, tore her dress and assaulted her parents.

The police registered a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 417 (punishment for cheating) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation- if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman had also given a complaint to the Director General of Police claiming that Mr. Thangam and his daughter also issued threats to her.

Mr. Thangam told journalists on Thursday that she had dragged his name to tarnish his image.

“I have not seen her or talked to her,” claimed Mr. Thangam, who quit the Tamil Maanila Congress and joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in March.

He said that he had moved the court against the woman.