Former MLA’s PA quizzed in Kodanad case

May 02, 2022 19:19 IST

The special team of the police investigating Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case questioned Narayanaswamy, personal assistant of former AIADMK MLA V.C. Arukutty here on Monday.. He was questioned by the special team on the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus. The special team had questioned Mr. Arukutty on April 15. Mr. Arukutty was called by the investigating team as C. Kanagaraj, who served as a driver of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, worked for him for nearly one-and-a-half years. Kanagaraj was killed in an accident in Salem a few days after the dacoity-cum-murder of a security guard at the estate bungalow of Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris in April 2017. Kanagaraj was a prime suspect in the case.