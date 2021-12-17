Former Minister’s poser to DMK govt. on NEET

Claiming that the DMK government failed to pay attention to the people’s issue, AIADMK leaders led by former Ministers K. A. Sengottaiyan and K. C. Karuppannan staged a protest in Erode on Friday.

Speakers said that the DMK had in its election manifesto assured to reduce value added taxes (VAT) on petrol and diesel after coming to power. “But even after six months, it failed to reduce VAT which the Central government did last month”, they said. Speakers said that farmers were affected due to the flood and the government failed to provide them adequate compensation. Also, to ensure that people celebrate the Pongal festival, the government should immediately provide gift hampers to all, they added.

Addressing the media, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that the DMK should announce in the Assembly whether the NEET exam will be conducted or not. He said that the DMK failed to concentrate on the people’s problem and their welfare and termed the government as a failure one in the last six months. He also claimed that schemes that were brought by the AIADMK government were slowed down and expressed confidence that the party will win in the urban body elections.