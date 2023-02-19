Former ministers exude confidence in AIADMK winning Erode byelection

February 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Namakkal

Former ministers K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji and Thalavai N. Sundaram said in Namakkal on Sunday that the AIADMK would win the Erode (East) byelection.

During their visit to the Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, here, they spoke to the presspersons. Mr. Rajenthra Bhalaji said that people were dissatisfied with the DMK government because of the increase in electricity charges and property tax and this would reflect in the byelection and the Parliamentary elections.

When asked about former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s supporter Kolathur Krishnamurthy’s claim that former Minister K.P. Munusamy demanded ₹ 1 crore for the post of district secretary, Mr. Rajenthra Bhalaji said that in the audio released by Krishnamurthy, Mr. Munusamy was not demanding money for the post. “The audio may be true, but Krishnamurthy’s claim is false,” the former minister added.

Former Minister Thalavai N. Sundaram said that when Edappadi K. Palaniswami was the Chief Minister, he implemented lot of projects in Erode district. The Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme was expedited during the AIADMK regime. Similarly, the AIADMK brought new flyovers and drinking water from Mettur. “The DMK government destroyed the schemes launched by the AIADMK,” Mr. Sundaram claimed.