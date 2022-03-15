Former Minister Velumani, associates booked in fresh assets case

DVAC conducts searches at 59 places linked to 10 persons and 3 companies

DVAC conducts searches at 59 places linked to 10 persons and 3 companies

DVAC sleuths seized 11.153 kg of gold, 118.506 kg of silver, ₹84,00,000 in unaccounted-for cash, mobile phones, keys of several bank lockers, laptops, computer harddiscs and documents belonging to former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani, his family members and associates on Tuesday.

Investment to the tune of ₹34 lakh in different types of cryptocurrencies was also detected, said the agency, which registered a fresh case against Mr. Velumani, the Thondamuthur MLA, his brother S.P. Anbarasan and 11 others, including three companies.

The FIR said Mr. Velumani, in his name and in those of his wife, son, daughter, relatives and associates, intentionally amassed ₹58,23,97,052, which is disproportionate to the known sources of his income and 3,928% of the total income between April 27, 2016 and March 15, 2021 when he was the Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supplies. Last year too, the agency conducted searches on his premises in another case registered by it.

The sleuths launched extensive searches at 59 places linked to the 10 persons and three companies, covering six districts in Tamil Nadu and a bungalow near Anaikatti in Kerala.

In Coimbatore, Mr. Velumani’s native district, the agency conducted searches at 42 locations, including his house at Sugunapuram. The other locations searched in the State include seven in Chennai, four in Salem, two in Tiruppur and one each in Tirupattur, Namakkal, and Krishnagiri. The searches at Mr. Velumani’s residence concluded by late evening.

The 13 accused are Mr. Velumani; Mr. Anbarasan and his wife S.A. Hemalatha (both partners of P. Senthil & Co. and shareholders in Sri Maha Ganapathi Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.); R. Chandrasekar (a shareholder in Constromall Goods Pvt.Ltd. and Aalam Gold and Diamonds Pvt. Ltd.); K. Chandraprakash (a shareholder in Constromall Goods Pvt. Ltd.); Chandrasekar’s mother R. Krishnaveni (a former shareholder in Constronics India); Chandraprakash’s mother K. Sundari (a former shareholder in Vardhan Infraa Structure); H. Karthick (a former shareholder in Constronics India); J. Vishnuvardhan (a former shareholder in Constronics India); S. Saravanakumar (a former shareholder in Vardhan Infraa Structure); Sri Maha Ganapathi Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.; Constromall Goods Pvt. Ltd.; and Aalam Gold and Diamonds Pvt. Ltd.

According to the FIR, it is further suspected that Mr. Velumani had channelised his ill-gotten money to various other companies/firms in which Mr. Chandrasekar, Mr. Chandraprakash and their relatives are partners or shareholders or directors and had acquired many more assets and kept them in the name of his relatives and associates at various places in and around Tamil Nadu and outside.

It said Mr. Velumani had travelled to Singapore on three occasions in 2019 and stayed there for about 14 days. He had also travelled once to Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the Maldives during his tenure as a Minister and stayed there for a total of about 32 days. His family members — wife Vidya Devi, son Vikash and daughter Sarangi — had also undertaken several foreign trips individually and jointly to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, the UAE, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Australia and the Maldives and stayed there for a total of about 130 days.

The DVAC suspected that these trips were undertaken to accumulate assets abroad.

AIADMK MLAs and party workers gathered outside the residence of Mr. Velumani. They accused the DMK government of targeting the former Minister for political gain.