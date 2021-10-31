Former minister seeks anticipatory bail

Former AIADMK minister V. Saroja has moved the Namakkal court seeking anticipatory bail in a case booked against her for allegedly cheating job aspirants to the tune of ₹ 76.50 lakh.

Her petition has been listed before the Principal District Judge on Monday. She claimed that a false complaint had been lodged against her.

Case registered

A couple from Rasipuram, who were close relatives of the former minister, had lodged a complaint, based on which the District Crime Branch police registered a case against her on October 27.

She was the Minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal Programme in the previous AIADMK regime. She had been booked on charges of allegedly receiving ₹ 76.50 lakh from the couple on behalf of 15 aspirants who were promised employment in anganwadis, but were not given appointment letters.

Since the complainant alleged that the former minister’s husband Logaranjan was present when the money was handed over to her, he also filed an anticipatory bail petition.