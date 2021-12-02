Former Minister seeks action against expelled functionary

Udumalpet MLA and former Minister ‘Udumalai’ K. Radhakrishnan demanded action against an expelled AIADMK IT wing functionary who allegedly circulated false information about him on social media platforms.

In a petition submitted by a group of lawyers to Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai here on Thursday, the former Minister stated that the person, who was formerly deputy secretary of the party’s IT wing for Pollachi South block, was expelled by the party recently.

Mr. Radhakrishnan stated in his complaint that the former functionary had reportedly forged a document bearing the AIADMK’s letterhead and the signatures of coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami to depict as if he was expelled from the party. This forged document was circulated on social media platforms on Thursday, he claimed.

Mr. Radhakrishnan stated that prior to this incident the former functionary had circulated another message that “brought disrepute to his name and post in the party.”

“I have already lodged a complaint at Udumalpet Police Station in this regard,” he stated in the petition.