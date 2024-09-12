GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Minister Mullaivendhan’s trucks seized, released in Krishnagiri

Published - September 12, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

High drama ensued over the seizure and eventual release of trucks plying with M Sand from the stone crusher belonging to former Minister and now AIADMK leader V. Mullaivendhan in Barur here on Thursday.

According to the Revenue Department sources, three M-Sand laden trucks from Dharmapuri had driven into Pochampalli in Krishnagiri. The trucks were from the crusher owned by Mr. Mullaivendhan. For all trucks plying with mined minerals, it is necessary that they bear a transit pass.

“However, Mr. Mullaivendhan’s vehicles did not have transit passes. We seized the vehicles, but Mr. Mullaivendhan reached the spot and displayed a copy of a Madras High Court order that had stayed transit pass for their vehicles. It appears they have been running their trucks with minerals without transit pass. But since they produced the court order, we had to release the trucks,” said Barur Revenue Inspector Sasikumar.

