Former Minister Anbalagan attends court in disproportionate assets case in Dharmapuri

November 06, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Former Higher Education Minister and sitting MLA of Palacode K.P. Anbalagan and his family members appeared before the district court in the disproportionate assets case filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, here on Monday. This is the first hearing in the case, the chargesheet for which was filed in May this year.

The DVAC had computed assets of Mr. Anbalagan and his family members to the tune of ₹11.32 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income, which was later revised to ₹45.20 crore.

In May 2023, the DVAC had filed a 10,000 page chargesheet against 10 persons, including Mr. Anbalagan and his family members. This included his wife A. Malliga (55), and his sons A. Sasimohan (29), and A. Chandra Mohan (32); and his daughters-in-law, all cohabiting as joint family and extended relatives Saravanan, Saravanakumar, Manikam and Danapal. The DVAC had cited its “check-period” as 2016-2021, the tenure of Mr. Anbalagan as the Minister.

In January 2022, DVAC had carried out raids in 58 locations directly and indirectly linked to Mr. Anbalagan and his business interests.

The case was in pursuance of the Madras High Court direction to the DVAC on a petition filed by N. Krishnamoorthy, a former panchayat president of Melayanur in Paapireddipatty to investigate into his earlier petition to DVAC alleging amassment of wealth by Mr. Anbalagan.

Judge Manimozhi ordered the five-time MLA of the AIADMK along with his family members to be present for the next hearing on November 22.

