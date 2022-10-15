Former Minister alleges irregularities in utilisation of Central Govt. fund

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 15, 2022 00:35 IST

Former Minister and Thondamuthur MLA S.P. Velumani in a memorandum to the Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar has flagged violations in the implementation of Central Government-sponsored schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and Jal Jeevan Mission in the State.

He also alleged that there was inordinate delay in the implementation of Smart City Projects.

He sought a detailed probe into the implementation of Integrated Housing and Slum Development Programme.

Mr. Velumani alleged that the Coimbatore MP, P.R. Natarajan, had used the MPLADS fund to procure books for school students from Bharathi Book Publishers, which belonged to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

He urged the Centre to sanction ₹500 crore to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to mark the varsity completing 51 years. He also sought immediate steps to arrest the fall in price of coconut.

