Former Makkal Nala Paniyalargal to be recruited as MGNREGS coordinators in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
October 07, 2022 19:10 IST

Makkal Nala Paniyalargal, who were ousted from their jobs in 2011, are called upon to apply for vacancies of MGNREGS coordinators here in the district. The announcement by the district administration has come in compliance with the Supreme Court order directing recruitment of Makkal Nala Paniayalargal, who are still out of work.

District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has called upon former Makkal Nala Paniyalargal or their dependants, who are out of work, to apply for vacancies of MNREGS coordinators in the district. There are 46 such vacancies proposed to be filled up. 

Applicants may contact the respective Block Development Officers (Gram Panchayat), where they were earlier posted as Makkal Nala Paniyalargal and submit their applications. They will be considered only upon their application and not otherwise.  The applications may be submitted by October 12, 2022.

