Former HM functionary held

SALEM

27 June 2021 23:01 IST

The Salem City Police on Sunday arrested former Hindu Munnani functionary Chellapandian and his accomplice Tamilarasan for threatening police personnel who were indulged in vehicle checking at Kondalampatti roundabout.

Chellapandian on Friday indulged in quarrel with the policemen at the check post reportedly for collecting a fine of ₹200 from his friend Murali for travelling without masks on Thursday night. A video of the exchange went viral on social media platforms and a case was registered against Chellapandian and Tamilarasan. The police arrested them on Sunday and they were remanded in judicial custody.

