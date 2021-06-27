Coimbatore

Former HM functionary held

The Salem City Police on Sunday arrested former Hindu Munnani functionary Chellapandian and his accomplice Tamilarasan for threatening police personnel who were indulged in vehicle checking at Kondalampatti roundabout.

Chellapandian on Friday indulged in quarrel with the policemen at the check post reportedly for collecting a fine of ₹200 from his friend Murali for travelling without masks on Thursday night. A video of the exchange went viral on social media platforms and a case was registered against Chellapandian and Tamilarasan. The police arrested them on Sunday and they were remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2021 11:01:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/former-hm-functionary-held/article35007896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY