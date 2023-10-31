Former firka surveyor in Coimbatore gets one year rigorous imprisonment for graft

October 31, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in Coimbatore on Tuesday sentenced a former firka surveyor to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for demanding and accepting bribe in 2006.

Special judge S. Mohana Ramya awarded the punishment to G. Shanmugasundaram (64), who worked as firka surveyor at Kolarpatti in Pollachi taluk in 2006.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Shanmugasundaram demanded and accepted ₹3,500 as bribe from G. Nandagopalakrishnan of Pollachi for making necessary entries in village records and sending his land sub-division report to the tahsildar, Pollachi taluk. The DVAC set up a trap and arrested Shanmugasundaram on August 11, 2006.

The court found Shanmugasundaram guilty and awarded him one year RI and a fine of ₹5,000 for offence under Section 7 of the PC Act. The court also awarded one year RI and a fine of ₹5,000 for offences under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of PC Act. The sentences will run concurrently. Special public prosecutor S. Sivakumar appeared for DVAC during the trial.

