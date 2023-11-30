Former EO of Veerakeralam Town Panchayat gets one-year RI for corruption 

November 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A former Executive Officer of Veerakeralam Town Panchayat in Coimbatore district was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in a non-trap case (misappropriation) by a Special Court here.

The case was registered for misappropriation of panchayat funds of ₹1,50,300, by creating false records and making false claim of work execution. The Judge of the Special court for Trial of Cases Under Prevention of Corruption Act, S.Mohana Ramya, also imposed a fine of ₹17,000 on the accused A. Nagarajan.

The chargesheet in the case was filed on October 25, 2013, and it was taken on file on June 4, 2014, said Special Public Prosecutor S.Sivakumar

The case was registered by the then Inspector of Police A. Masutha Begum under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (committing forgery), 471 (using forged document), and 477 A (falsification of accounts) read with 13 (2) signifying criminal misconduct, 13 (1) (c) - fraudulent misappropriation of entrusted property, and 13 (1) (d) - obtaining valuable thing or pecuniary advantage by corrupt or illegal means.