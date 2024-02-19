GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former employees of defunct textile mill in Coimbatore demand payment of dues, stage protest

February 19, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 250 former employees of a defunct textile mill at Somayampalayam in Coimbatore staged a protest outside the Collectorate on Monday, stating that they were in dire straits after the factory’s closure due to mismanagement of funds and operations.

Despite the auction of the company’s assets for ₹29 crore, which was allegedly received by the mill’s proprietor, workers said they were yet to receive their dues.

In another petition submitted by the Akila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a national student organisation, concern over rising drug abuse among college students was raised. “With the city boasting numerous educational institutions, the prevalence of substance abuse on campuses has become a growing concern,” one of the members said.

The organisation advocated for stringent actions against drug vendors operating near college campuses and institutions facilitating such activities.

In total, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati received 455 petitions related to old-age pension, house deed transfer, ration cards, employment, housing, electricity, drinking water connections and welfare schemes.

