Former DMK panchayat president hacked to death in Salem

The former panchayat president of Konasamudram in Konganapuram union was hacked to death by two of his relatives while he was on his morning walk on Wednesday.

K. Kandan (57) of Kanniyampatti village, a DMK functionary, served as the panchayat president during the last term. He owned farmlands at Konasamudram and was into farming. While he was on his morning walk, his relatives Chinnapaiyan and Manikandan intercepted him and entered into an altercation. Soon, the two hacked him with a machete and fled the spot. Farmers in the area rushed him to the Government Hospital at Edappadi, where doctors declared him as dead.

Edappadi DSP Arockiaraj, Inspector Anandan and other police personnel inspected the crime spot and held inquiries. Inquiries revealed that a land dispute prevailed between Kandan and the accused. Konganapuram police have registered a case . Search is on for the two accused.