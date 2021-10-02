Former DMK MLA Raja passes away

SALEM

02 October 2021 23:41 IST

Former DMK legislator and son of DMK veteran S. Arumugam, A. Raja breathed his last on Saturday. The DMK leader was 58-years-old and was about to celebrate his birthday on the day.

Raja was the second son of former Minister Arumugam and he represented Veerapandi constituency between 2006 and 2011. He was serving as State secretary of the party’s election working committee. Raja was found unconscious at his residence near Pulavari on Saturday morning and though he was rushed to a private hospital nearby, doctors pronounced his death.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took a special flight to reach Salem from Madurai and paid his respects and condoled the family members. Ministers K.N. Nehru, M.R.K. Paneerselvam, K. Ponmudi, Anbalagan Mahesh Poyyamozhi, M. Mathiventhan, A.V. Velu, M.P. Saminathan, I. Periyasamy, Palanivel Thyaga Rajan, MPs and other senior leaders paid tributes

DMK MP M.K. Kanimozhi also visited Pullavari, paid her last respects to Raja and expressed condolences to his family.

In a condolence message, Mr. Stalin condoled the family and party cadre on Raja’s demise. He recollected Raja as someone who could attract people with his pleasant nature. The Chief Minister reminisced about his moments with Raja during his recent visit to Salem. He said that Raja’s demise was like a pillar falling down. Mr. Stalin said that Raja was someone who would finish off any task given to him effectively. Raja would always live in the hearts of the party cadre, he said.

According to family members, the funeral ceremony is expected to be held on Sunday morning.