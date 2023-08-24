Former Deputy Speaker makes a case for operation of Coimbatore-Pollachi unreserved express trains on all days 

August 24, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Former Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman on Wednesday urged the Railway Ministry to operate Pollachi-Coimbatore-Pollachi unreserved express trains on all days of the week.

In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mr. Jayaraman said that at present, Train no. 06420 departed from Pollachi at 7.25 a.m. on all days except Sunday, and in the return direction, the evening train departed from Coimbatore at 6.15 p.m. on all days except Saturday.

Unavailability of the evening service on Saturday inconvenienced the travellers, particularly elderly passengers, women and college students, since they had to look for more time-consuming and inconvenient alternate travel options. Due to this reason, a section of passengers entirely avoided train travel between Pollachi and Coimbatore on Saturdays, resulting in revenue loss to the Railways. Likewise, unavailability of the morning service on Sunday from Pollachi was a shortcoming for the passengers intending to travel for personal and recreational purposes.

Ensuring to-and-fro services on all days of the week would scale up patronage and result in increased revenue to the Railways, Mr. Jayaraman said.

At present, the two pairs of trains (Pollachi-Coimbatore-Pollachi unreserved express special train and Coimbatore-Madurai-Coimbatore unreserved express) were being patronised well by thousands of people from Pollachi, Anaimalai and Valparai taluks, he said.

