Former deputy inspector of survey gets three years RI for graft in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 04, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases in Coimbatore on Friday convicted a former deputy inspector of survey of Coimbatore north taluk office to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on charges of demanding and accepting bribe in 2012. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), S.M. Ponnusamy demanded ₹ 15,000 as bribe from T.M. Mahendra Prabhu, a resident of Kunnathur Pudur at S.S.Kulam, for surveying the latter’s land, preparing sketches and making arrangements to divide the land that belonged to his father Marisamy Gounder. Based on Mr. Prabhu’s complaint, DVAC laid a trap and arrested Ponnusamy while accepting the bribe on October 10, 2012.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Special judge Indulatha sentenced Ponnusamy to undergo three years jail on each of the two charges — demanding and accepting bribe. The sentences will run concurrently. The court also slapped a fine of ₹ 20,000 on him. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime
corruption & bribery

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app