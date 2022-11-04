Former deputy inspector of survey gets three years RI for graft in Coimbatore

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases in Coimbatore on Friday convicted a former deputy inspector of survey of Coimbatore north taluk office to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on charges of demanding and accepting bribe in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), S.M. Ponnusamy demanded ₹ 15,000 as bribe from T.M. Mahendra Prabhu, a resident of Kunnathur Pudur at S.S.Kulam, for surveying the latter’s land, preparing sketches and making arrangements to divide the land that belonged to his father Marisamy Gounder. Based on Mr. Prabhu’s complaint, DVAC laid a trap and arrested Ponnusamy while accepting the bribe on October 10, 2012.

Special judge Indulatha sentenced Ponnusamy to undergo three years jail on each of the two charges — demanding and accepting bribe. The sentences will run concurrently. The court also slapped a fine of ₹ 20,000 on him.