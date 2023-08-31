Former deputy chief inspector of factories, wife get one year RI in disproportionate assets case in Coimbatore

August 31, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in Coimbatore on Thursday sentenced a former deputy chief inspector of factories in Coimbatore and his wife to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for acquiring wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Special judge S. Mohana Ramya awarded the punishment to M. Ponnusamy and his wife P. Kodinilai.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Ponnusamy acquired assets and pecuniary resources to the extent of ₹ 20,71,696.80 in his name, in the name of his wife and his family members that was disproportionate and 161% more than his known sources of income during the check period from January 1, 1995 to July 31, 2001.

The DVAC registered a case against them in November 2007 and filed the chargesheet in November 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court found Ponnusamy and Kodinilai guilty and awarded one year of RI and a fine of ₹ 5,000 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.