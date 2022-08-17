Former cooperative credit society clerk sentenced to three years in bribery case in Erode

A former clerk at the Nallampatti Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Society at Pandiyampalayam branch in Perundurai taluk was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting bribe to issue interest-free crop loan in 2011.

Sampath Kumar of Pandiyampalayam approached Ramesh, the then clerk, and submitted an application in his wife’s name seeking crop loan. But, the clerk demanded ₹5,000 to arrange the loan. Unwilling to pay money, Mr. Sampath Kumar alerted the sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, who laid a trap.

On January 13, 2011, the complainant gave the money to the clerk at his office and sleuths caught him red-handed. A case was registered and the clerk was arrested.

Chief Judicial Magistrate C.M. Saravanan found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹5,000 for demanding money and another three years with a fine of ₹5,000 for receiving bribe. The magistrate ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.

It may be noted that the clerk was dismissed from service by the department.