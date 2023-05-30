Former coop. staff gets jail term for financial misappropriation in Coimbatore

May 30, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Fourth Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old woman to undergo three years of imprisonment for financial misappropriation in an agricultural cooperative society.

Magistrate R. Saravana Babu awarded the punishment to Dhanalakshmi, former senior clerk at Vaiyampalayam Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police registered a case against Dhanalakshmi and Ramesh, former secretary of the credit society, based on a complaint lodged by the deputy registrar of the district cooperative society in August 2001, alleging financial misappropriation. During the investigation, it was found that the duo siphoned off ₹ 4,00,600 from the credit society.

Ramesh, the first accused in the case, died in November 2005. The court, after completion of the trial, found Dhanalakshmi guilty and awarded her three years of imprisonment and fine of ₹ 4,000. K. Prasanna Venkatesh appeared for the prosecution in the case.

Man held with 2.8 kg of ganja

The Coimbatore District Police on Tuesday arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of possessing 2.8 kg ganja. The arrested has been identified as J. Hakeem of Atrupalam near Anamalai. A police team searched Hakeem’s house based on specific information and found the contraband. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.