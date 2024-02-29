GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Coimbatore Corporation official convicted for amassing wealth

February 29, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act here on Thursday sentenced a former junior engineer of Coimbatore Corporation to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment for acquiring wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Judge S. Mohana Ramya awarded the punishment to M. Sankaranarayanan, who worked as junior engineer with the Corporation’s north zone.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Sankaranarayanan acquired and was in possession of properties and pecuniary resources to the tune of ₹12,53,527 in his name and that of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, during the check period from April 1, 1995 to December 31, 2000.

DVAC registered a case against the official on March 4, 2002 and filed the chargesheet on December 20, 2004. The court found him guilty after the completion of the trial and awarded a fine of ₹5,000 along with the imprisonment.

