Former clerk of agri credit society in Coimbatore gets three years imprisonment for misappropriation of ₹16.49 lakh

February 28, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A former clerk of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society, Coimbatore, was sentenced to three years simple imprisonment by the Judicial Magistrate Court IV, in a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing police.

According to the complaint lodged by Arumugam, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Nataraj had misappropriated ₹16.49 lakh. The accused was booked under IPC Sections 408 (Criminal breach of trust), 409 (intention to commit crominal breach of trust) and 477 (A) read with 120 (B) IPC (falsification of accounts with Criminal conspiracy).

The JM IV Judge R. Saravan Babu also imposed ₹5000 fine on the accused.

IUML functionary arrested for evading court appearance in red sanders smuggling case

A local functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League S.I. Mubarak was arrested in a case of smuggling of red sanders timber and remanded in judicial custody.

The city police arrested Mubarak, who was on the run and handed handed him over to the Customs authorities. The accused was produced in court and remanded.

Mubarak was among six persons arrested for smuggling of red sanders logs worth ₹5 crore during 2019.

As the six persons who were on bail had evaded court appearances, the Customs authorities had lodged a police complaint. Five other accused are absconding.